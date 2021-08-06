Driver from Nixa, Mo. dies in crash in Dallas County
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Nixa died in a crash in Dallas County.
Bryce Adams died in the crash. A passenger in the car suffered critical injuries.
Police responded to the crash on U.S. 65 in Buffalo on August 5. Investigators say the driver hit a tree in the area of Memorial Drive. Adams died at the scene.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.