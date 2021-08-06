Eureka Springs places temporary halt on residential tourist lodging

EUREKA SPRINGS, ARK. (KY3) - The Eureka Springs City Council has placed a moratorium on conditional use permits (CUP) for tourist lodging in residential areas, temporarily halting such services.

If you’re hoping to get a CUP for tourist lodging in a residential area, you’ll be waiting for awhile. Earlier this week, the Eureka Springs City Council approved a nine-month moratorium on CUP applications for R-2 and R-3 zones.

The decision comes after several Eureka Springs residents voiced concerns about Airbnbs and similar overnight stays in their neighborhood. The council heard from residents who lived in a subdivision where another resident has allegedly been operating illegal tourist lodging.

This is the side of Eureka Springs many don’t think about. Sharon Keck-Parker has lived there nearly her entire life and says it has always been a peaceful place to live.

”Very quiet, restful experience living here,” said Keck Parker. “It’s a nice street where everyone looks after each other.

Several residents live in neighborhoods such as East Mountain, which are far different from the hustle and bustle of downtown. But Airbnbs and other overnight stays have caused concern for many.

”We don’t know these people that are coming and going on our street,” said Keck-Parker. “They come and they go and it leaves you with a very uneasy feeling.”

”These people have no investment. The people doing the rental have no investment in our community,” said Melinda Large, who has been a member of the community for over a decade. “We don’t have anything against these types of short term rental properties. But there is already plenty of established Airbnbs in Eureka Springs that are not invading residential areas.”

”It has changed it from that restful wonderful solitude, to a more frantic feeling,” said Keck-Parker.

The nine-month halt on conditional use permits that allows for short-term rentals in those neighborhoods is in place. But several residents think that is far from a solution.

”I don’t believe the political powers at play are going to do anything,” said Large. “This is just a kick it down the can. It’s just a way to push it off instead of addressing it.“

”So we’re being proactive, we’re not going to wait for the nine months to expire,” said Keck-Parker. “We want to keep the issue in the public eye and understand what it is we need to do in order to keep the sanctity of our neighborhood.”

There are plenty of ideas on solutions.

”The city council come to an agreement about drafting and adopting an ordinance. Forbid the installation of these Airbnbs and these residential tourist accommodations within these said residential areas.”

At least for now, no more will pop up.

