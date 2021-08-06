Eyewitness recounts ‘bizarre’ crash at Sunshine-Campbell that involved two shooting victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police were releasing no new information on Friday about a crash involving two shooting victims that halted traffic a day earlier at one of Springfield’s busiest intersections.

Police did say the incident is still an active investigation and an eyewitness to the crash at Campbell and Sunshine called the whole experience “bizarre” and “insane”.

According to police call logs it was 3:39 on Thursday afternoon that authorities were responding to a report of gunshots heard near an apartment complex at Campbell and Grand.

Within the next five minutes came reports of an accident just north of there at Campbell and Sunshine.

Kathy Walz of Nixa, who works as a water aerobics instructor at Genesis Health Club, just happened to be at that intersection in a car with her grandson waiting at a stoplight in the eastbound lane of Sunshine.

“It was bizarre,” she said. “All of a sudden this black car came flying past us, ran the light, and actually got hit by a vehicle that was coming across South Campbell heading south.”

That black Dodge ended up veering into a utility box causing an electrical outage at nearby convenience store.

As several other witnesses did, Kathy pulled over to see if help was needed.

“My grandson started to get out of the car to go check on the victim but one of the bystanders said, ‘You don’t want to go over there. He’s been shot,’” Kathy recalled. “Things started to click in my head because as I came around the front of the vehicle I noticed there were indeed bullet holes in the windshield.”

As it turned out there were two men with gunshot wounds in the black Dodge, although Kathy could only see one of them.

“There were all these officers with their weapons drawn telling him to get rid of the gun,” she said. “He wasn’t responding. From my vantage point it looked like they had to help him out of the vehicle and when I saw the officers later they had blood on their arms, not just on their gloves, so I know it had to be bad.”

The last update from police on Friday said one of the victims had life-threatening injuries while the other one had non-life threatening wounds.

Police are still trying to piece the separate incidents along Campbell together.

“We’re trying to link the shooting at Campbell and Grand to the gunshot victims here at Sunshine and Campbell,” said Springfield Police Lt. Curt Ringgold. “We got very little cooperation from the gunshot victims and it’s possibly due to their injuries. A lack of ability to cooperate with us.”

Kathy was just happy there were no other serious injuries to innocent bystanders during a busy time of day when there was heavy traffic all along the roads between the two incidents.

“Everybody was shaken up,” she said. “It was insane. I know without a shadow of a doubt that God had his hand on us.”

“Absolutely a dangerous situation,” Ringgold added. “I think we’re pretty lucky that we had an officer pretty close to this scene so it didn’t escalate any furthur.”

