FBI arrests Nevada, Mo. man accused of storming Capitol dressed as George Washington

An online tip led FBI investigators to Isaac Yoder. (Courtesy FBI)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) - Federal authorities charged a man from Nevada, Mo. wanted for storming the Capitol January 6 dressed as George Washington.

An online tip led FBI investigators to Isaac Yoder. Investigators used cell phone records to ping his phone at the Capitol on that day.

Agents interviewed Yoder in March. They say he admitted to being in the Capitol on January 6. They days later, Newsweek posted a story about Yoder’s involvement. In the story he said he dressed as Washington as a nod to America’s founding father.

