FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend heat and storms

An isolated shower or two is possible today with most remaining dry. Expect typically August weather this afternoon with a high at 90 degrees and passing clouds. Winds out of the SW today around 10-15mph. Tonight’s temperatures are in the 70s.

Temps in the 90s today (KYTV)

Sunday is the better opportunity for rain and thunderstorms. Upper-level low pressure will advance into northern Missouri and help provide the lift for showers and storms. Ahead of the low pressure, we may see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms out west, but the main activity holds off until dark.

Currently, Sunday is at a Marginal Risk for severe storms, this is the lowest on the threat level scale. The risk category only includes counties up in northern Missouri. Daytime heating will aid the upper-level low pressure with instability increasing by the afternoon. A line of thunderstorms looks to develop Sunday night with wind and hail as the primary risk for counties up north.

Isolated severe storms Sunday (KYTV)

A ridge of high pressure is once again the lead story to start the workweek. While the center of the high is out west, we’ll still be in the general vicinity to see hot temperatures this upcoming week, and a heat index nearing the triple digits.

Tracking the building heat this week (KYTV)

Will need to check back daily to see if any heat advisories are issued as the temperatures climb.Another opportunity for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, but rain chances overall look minimal. Then Friday, there is potential for a cold front to come through, which may knock temperatures down to the 80s by the weekend.