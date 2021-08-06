Greene County files additional charges against man accused in abduction of children, multi-county police chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has filed additional charges against a Arizona man accused in abducting three children Thursday and leading a police chase that ended in Springfield.

Arthur Zschintzsch, 48, faces new criminal charges in Greene County, including three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, felony fleeing and tampering with a motor vehicle

Zschintzsch was previously jailed on charges out of St. Clair County for three felony counts of child abduction, felony burglary, felony tampering with a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection.

Investigators say Zschintzsch is accused of illegally taking his children from their home Thursday morning in St. Clair COunty.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Zschintzsch is estranged from his family. He entered the mother’s residence around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, removing their three children, ages nine, 11 and 15. The mother had been awarded full custody of the children, and had an active full order of protection against Zschintzsch.

The release states that Zschintzsch left in a pickup he had stolen. State troopers spotted the truck on Highway 13, and authorities chased it through several counties.

The pursuit ended in Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Bennett Street around 9:30 a.m. The driver ran into the woods where law enforcement arrested him. Investigators say the children were found near the truck, and were unharmed. Investigators say they found a gun inside the stolen truck.

Zschintzsch is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond.

