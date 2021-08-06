Springfield-Greene County health leaders report spike in COVID-19 testing too

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a demand for testing once again, as cases in our area have climbed this summer.

Health leaders moved the PCR testing site to Springfield’s Fire Station No. 8 on South Scenic. It is a drive-thru style testing site. The health department says it gives workers more space. They report about 40 to 60 patients per day.

Health officials recommend testing if you’ve had an exposure, or have COVID-19-like symptoms, even those vaccinated.

“The Centers for Disease Control recently updated guidance to say anybody who has had an exposure in our area, even if you are vaccinated should seek testing, typically after three to five days after that exposure,” said Aaron Schekorra, Springfield Greene County Health Department. “And anybody who is experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms shouldn’t write it off as something else, even if you’re vaccinated. You want to play it safe, so you want to go ahead and seek that testing and make sure that you don’t have COVID-19.”

Health leaders say you can sometime get your results in the same day, but it could take up to 48 hours. The site offers testing Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 417-874-1211. CLICK HERE for more information on the testing site.

