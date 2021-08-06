Advertisement

Joplin: City computer shutdown was ransomware attack

keyboard generic
keyboard generic(Story Blocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Joplin officials say the city’s computer system was shut down last month by a ransomware attack.

City Manager Nick Edwards announced Thursday that the city’s insurer paid an unknown person $320,000 to keep sensitive information from being exposed. Edwards said the investigation into the attack is continuing. Computer servers and programs that operated the city’s online services were shut down July 7. The city’s internet-based telephone system was restored two days after the attack.

Cybersecurity firms were hired and nearly all of the systems needed for normal operations have been restored. An investigation into what data might have been accessed is continuing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine & Campbell
2 shot, involved in crash at Campbell and Sunshine
In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers say they responded to an unknown call at the 3100 block of...
Officers secure Branson business after responding to call of mistaken identity Tuesday night
No permanent headstone at Officer Walsh gravesite.
On Your Side Investigation: Fallen Springfield Officer Walsh has no headstone
Courtesy: Mercy Emergency Medical Services
Mercy Springfield paramedic dies from Covid-19
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,050+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,750+ cases

Latest News

COVID-19 ICU’s fill up with patients; Mercy Springfield reports 51% have died in July
Missouri U.S. Senate candidate wants his guns back after governor’s pardon
Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates
2 Arkansas men plead guilty to damaging historic mines near Buffalo National River