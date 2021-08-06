Advertisement

Judge sentences Springfield man to 100+ years in prison in death of teenager

Lonnie Williams/Christian County Jail
Lonnie Williams/Christian County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Springfield man for his involvement in the death of a teenager in December of 2019.

Lonnie Leroy Williams, 32, of Springfield, appeared in Judge Becky Borthwick’s courtroom. A jury convicted him for the stabbing death of MacKenna Milhon.

Greene County deputies found Milhon’s body outside on Farm Road 88 north of Springfield. The coroner said she died of several “sharp force” traumas to her neck.

Investigators say Williams said he was having car issues and pulled over near Farm Road 88. Williams said in an interview with detectives Milhon was upset over Williams lying to her about drugs and began hitting him. Investigators say Williams grabbed a knife during the argument and began stabbing her. Investigators say when Williams checked on Milhon she slapped him. Investigators say Williams then stabbed her three to four more times. In the interview, he told investigators he held her until she died.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine & Campbell
2 shot, involved in crash at Campbell and Sunshine
Arthur Zschintzsch
Update: Charges filed against man accused of abducting three children, spurring police chase
Courtesy: Mercy Emergency Medical Services
Mercy Springfield paramedic dies from Covid-19
Woman hit and killed by a car near Rogersville, Mo.
COVID-19 ICU’s fill up with patients; Mercy Springfield reports 51% have died in July

Latest News

generic
2 southwest Missouri police officers, 1 suspect injured during altercation
Medical marijuana prices drop as more dispensaries open
Courtesy: Kansas City Zoo
Kansas City Zoo to vaccinate some animals against COVID-19
Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation
Missouri man sets new record with 125-pound bighead carp
Sara Walsh/Missouri House
Missouri State Rep. Sara Walsh and husband contract COVID-19