Kansas City Zoo to vaccinate some animals against COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials with the Kansas City Zoo plan to begin vaccinating some animals housed at the attraction against COVID-19.

Among those slated to be vaccinated are the zoo’s great apes, including chimpanzees, orangutans and gorillas, and its big cats, including lions, tigers, cheetahs and leopards, zoo officials said. Those are the species most susceptible to the virus.

The animals will receive the Zoetis vaccine, which was developed specifically for animals and won’t affect the supply of vaccines for humans. More than 11,000 doses of that vaccine have been distributed across 70 zoos in 27 states.

