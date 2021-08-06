Medical marijuana prices drop as more dispensaries open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prices for medical marijuana have been dropping as more manufacturers, cultivators and dispensaries open in Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports residents voted in 2018 to legalize medical cannabis. Since then, the state has licensed 193 dispensaries, 59 cultivators and 86 manufacturers. When the first dispensary in the Kansas City area opened in October, one eighth of an ounce of flower cost $60. Nearly 10 months later, the same product can be gotten for $40.

Local dispensaries at first sold only flower. Now, they stock a variety of items, including edibles and cartridges.

