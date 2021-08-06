Advertisement

Missouri man sets new record with 125-pound bighead carp

Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation
Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Conservation says a man who shot a massive bighead carp last month while bowfishing has set a new state record.

The department said in news release Thursday that Matt Neuling, of Perryville, Missouri, shot the 125-pound, 5-ounce fish on July 24 at Lake Perry. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that state conservation officials estimate the fish was 10 years old. Bighead carp are invasive.

Missouri separates fishing records by pole-and-line and alternative methods, such as bowfishing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine & Campbell
2 shot, involved in crash at Campbell and Sunshine
Arthur Zschintzsch
Update: Charges filed against man accused of abducting three children, spurring police chase
Courtesy: Mercy Emergency Medical Services
Mercy Springfield paramedic dies from Covid-19
Woman hit and killed by a car near Rogersville, Mo.
COVID-19 ICU’s fill up with patients; Mercy Springfield reports 51% have died in July

Latest News

Frerichs with Flag
Family and friends watch as Courtney Frerichs wins silver medal in Tokyo
Courtney Frerichs, of the United States, competes in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final...
PICTURES: Nixa native Courtney Frerichs wins Silver in the 3000M Steeplechase
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jon Lester walks off the mound after giving up a home run...
Braves hammer Lester in Cardinals debut for victory
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala tags out Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares at home...
Cease blanks Royals for 6 innings, White Sox win