Missouri man sets new record with 125-pound bighead carp

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Conservation says a man who shot a massive bighead carp last month while bowfishing has set a new state record.

The department said in news release Thursday that Matt Neuling, of Perryville, Missouri, shot the 125-pound, 5-ounce fish on July 24 at Lake Perry. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that state conservation officials estimate the fish was 10 years old. Bighead carp are invasive.

Missouri separates fishing records by pole-and-line and alternative methods, such as bowfishing.

