Missouri State Rep. Sara Walsh and husband contract COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh says she and her husband have contracted COVID-19, and her husband is hospitalized on a ventilator.

Walsh, a Republican from Ashland, is seeking the 4th congressional district seat currently held by Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Her husband, Steve Walsh, is Hartzler’s press secretary.

Sara Walsh posted a note on Twitter asking people to pray for her husband who she said is “very sick.” Neither of the Walshes were vaccinated against COVID-19. Sara Walsh said she chose not to get vaccinated because the vaccine has not been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and she was worried about the risk factors.

Friends, please pray for my precious husband @Stevewalsh2010. He is very sick and is in the hospital. We serve a miracle working God and tonight please help me get prayers lifted up for Steve’s healing and recovery. Steve is my sweet love and my best friend in the whole world. pic.twitter.com/Rt0IWnKLHH — Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) August 4, 2021

