MoDOT asking for public input for new roundabout near Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT invites the public for virtual input on plans to build a new roundabout near the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.

MoDOT plans to build the roundabout on State Highway ZZ and Farm Road 182 west of the historic battlefield’s entrance.

MoDOT offers a 10-day commenting period through August 18. You can make your comments here: https://www.modot.org/online-public-meetings. Those unable to attend the meeting may contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at (417) 895-7600.

The Greene County Route ZZ/Farm Road 182 Roundabout project’s estimated total cost is $1.3 million. Construction will happen in the spring of 2023.

