Nixa, Mo. participates in Tax Free Holiday for the first time

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

Parents can save money on back to school shopping this weekend in Missouri and Arkansas. The tax free holiday weekend is now underway in Missouri. The tax free weekend is Saturday and Sunday in Arkansas.

This is the first time Nixa will be participating in the tax free holiday. Spokesperson Drew Douglas said Nixa City Council voted to participate to not only give residents a tax break but to support local businesses.

Everyone across the state won’t have to pay the state sales tax of 4.225%. Douglas said if you’re shopping in Nixa you’ll also be exempt from paying the city’s 1.5% sales tax, but you will have to pay the county tax.

”Folks feel a pinch when they have to buy school supplies and stuff like that,” said Douglas. “City council really wanted to help people with that. The city will take the hit by not collecting sales tax on those items this year.”

Parent Dave Hutton is excited that Nixa is waiving the local tax this year. He said it will help him save money on school supplies for his daughter and support small businesses.

”Every penny helps especially coming out of a pandemic,” said Hutton. “We’re excited to help out the local businesses and save some money at the same time.”

The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

Some cities will not participate in the 2021 sales tax holiday, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, some Missouri cities will not participate in the sales tax holiday. City sales tax will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items purchased in these cities around the Ozarks:

Ash Grove

Battlefield

Bolivar

Cabool

Carthage

Cassville

Eldorado Springs

Fair Grove

Hollister

Houston

Joplin

Licking

Marshfield

Monett

Neosho

Ozark

Purdy

Reeds Spring

Sedalia

Springfield

Stockton

Thayer

Waynesville

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs

In Arkansas beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday August 7 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday August 8, the state of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials, and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax. All retailers must participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday. CLICK HERE for lists: https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/excise-tax/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.