Ozarks man develops allergies from wildfire smoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Smoke billows from numerous western and Canadian fires. That smoke has been affecting a lot of the country, including the Ozarks.

For Mike Roades, he started feeling bad last weekend.

“I didn’t have a fever or sore throat, just a lot of congestion and body aches,” said Roades.

He thought it might be COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

“I had my shots back in March for the virus, and I was kind of thinking well this coming on me,” began Roades. “And then I find out, to cut the story short, that I had developed allergies from the smoke in the air.”

He says it was one of the first times in his life to develop allergies. He was surprised his test was negative.

“It was a good surprise,” he said. “But then it made me wonder what’s going on because I haven’t been sick in 12 years.”

While he lucked out and was able to treat his ailment with allergy medicine, he cautioned that many should start by getting tested for COVID-19.

“Get your test results back first,” said Roades.

And ask your doctor any questions you might have.

