Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield

Police investigate a crash at Campbell and Walnut Lawn.
Police investigate a crash at Campbell and Walnut Lawn.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcycle crash in south Springfield turned fatal.

Noel Dedios, 58, of Springfield died in the crash on August 1.

The crash happened at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Investigators say two motorcycles struck a vehicle in the intersection. The crash ejected both drivers. The driver of the other motorcycle remains hospitalized.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are investigating the circumstances involved in the crash. They ask anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This is the fourteenth fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.

