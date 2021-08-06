Advertisement

The Salvation Army seeks school supplies for ‘Stuff the Bus’ event to help Springfield area students

Stuff the Bus collects school supplies for local kids
Salvation Army Stuff the Bus bins
(KYTV)
By Leah Hill
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When you’re shopping tax-free this weekend, consider picking up some extra school supplies for children in need around the Springfield area.

The Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart for the annual “Stuff the Bus” event, which will run through Sunday, August 8.

The proceeds from the Stuff the Bus event benefits kids at Bissett and York Elementary schools in Springfield. Extra emergency supplies will be available at The Salvation Army for any kids in need.

Organizers hope this takes some pressure off parents in the new school year.

Jeff Smith, the Community Development Manager for The Salvation Army, said, “With us providing school supplies, it gives families a little extra cushion so they can pay those other bills. Some kids wouldn’t have school supplies if it weren’t for agencies like The Salvation Army helping them.”

You can drop off school supplies in the red bins at your local Walmart Supercenters in Springfield, Nixa, and Ozark. Donations of new items like pens, pencils, glue, notebooks, are all welcome.

“They’ll need those same school supplies when they start school here in a couple of weeks,” Smith said.

If you cannot make it to one of the dropoff sights, The Salvation Army also has an online registry through Walmart where you can purchase supplies. The registry can be found by clicking HERE.

To receive assistance please call the Salvation Army office at 417-862-5509 ext. 108

