SkyWest Airlines announces new flight from Waynesville-St. Robert to Chicago

The daily flights begin October 12
New flight between Waynesville-St. Robert and Chicago
New flight between Waynesville-St. Robert and Chicago(Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - You will soon be able to fly from the Waynesville area to Chicago on a new direct flight.

United Express jet service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will begin multiple daily trips from the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport beginning October 12, 2021.

“Our airport plays a large part in the region’s economy, especially our tourism industry. In a typical year, we have around 150,000 visitors coming to the Fort Leonard Wood Region for military graduations. Providing an option for convenient, safe, affordable flights into and out of the region is essential,” said St. Robert Mayor George Lauritson.

The direct flight between Waynesville and Chicago will be onboard the 50-seat CRJ200. Passengers can book tickets at: united.com.

“Whether heading to Chicago or beyond, these new flights provide travelers with greater convenience and options,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of Market Development. “Passengers can also fly with confidence thanks to the multiple safety measures that are in place, including enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings, and customer self-assessments with check-in.”

As of June 2021, Chicago O’Hare International Airport offered 914 direct flights to 177 U.S. cities and over 60 daily direct flights to 50 international destinations.

“Bringing United and SkyWest to the WSRA opens the doors for immense potential growth for the airport terminal, Fort Leonard Wood, and the Fort Leonard Wood Region,” said Waynesville mayor Jerry Brown.

The Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport is located on Fort Leonard Wood and is one of two Army joint use airports in the country. The airport is open to the general public for normal commercial travel and also provides general aviation services. More information about the airport can be found here: www.flyflw.com.

