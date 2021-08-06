Some Branson businesses reinstate mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise in the tourist town

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As COVID-19 numbers rise in Branson, businesses in the tourist town are going back to requiring masks.

Starting Monday, guests and employees at the Titanic museum must wear masks. Many visitors said they think this decision is smart, but others think the masking requirement at attractions should be a choice.

“We know COVID is coming out again we’ve had our vaccines, but we did feel like we should wear our masks for extra precaution,” Branson visitor Tonya Hill said.

Hill said as a customer she would feel more safe knowing others around her are masking up.

”Especially with the new outbreak and the numbers going up, why not, I think it’s a good idea,” Hill said.

In a statement from Titanic Owner Mary Kellogg, she says the decision to require masks again was simple.

“We are following CDC guidelines, our ship crew is 80% vaccinated and wearing a face mask helps protect our guests and crew,” Mary Kellogg said.

Along with the Titanic, the Pandora store at the Tanger Outlet mall reinstated its mask mandate. Customer Mary Beth Funk said despite being fully vaccinated, she’s all for it.

”I think it’s a wonderful idea to help people and I think everyone should wear a mask,” Mary Beth Funk said.

She said it’s unfortunate to see the cases rising again.

”I think it’s a shame but I understand tourism is important, but wear your masks and stay outside as much as you can,” Funk said.

Another anonymous visitor said he and his family only visit Branson on weekdays to avoid the large weekend crowds.

”Especially indoors, a mask is a must I would say until it’s fully gone and we’ve fully recovered from this,” he said.

Visitor Cheryl Dillon said she thinks wearing masks to get into attractions should be a choice.

”I think if you’re personally afraid of the virus by all means mask up, but I don’t think it should be required,” Cheryl Dillon said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.