Springfield gas prices rise again, increasing eight cents per gallon over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re fueling up before you head out this weekend, you may notice that gas prices around the Springfield area are up.

In the last week, prices have jumped about 8 cents per gallon. While Missouri has some of the lowest gas prices in the country, drivers say it can still be a little painful to fill up.

“It seams like they go up every year,” said Ozark resident Kenny Bates.

After seeing gas prices as low as $1.81 at this time last year, the $2.99 price tag seems like a drastic increase. For those who commute to work, it can make the budget a little tight.

”I’m spending nearly $40 every two days on gas to get to work and back, and that gets expensive,” said Bates

In Springfield, gas is seven cents higher per gallon than the state average. Experts say that the reason prices have shot up recently is simply supply and demand.

”The pandemic decimated demand,” said AAA Missouri Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Demand has returned, and that’s why we’re seeing higher prices.”

During the pandemic lockdowns, gas prices reached record lows. Before that, the last time gas was under $2 per gallon was in 2005.

”Now is as demand has come back, demand has rebounded significantly again,” said Chabarria. “As we saw earlier in the year, as more vaccines rolled out and those restrictions got lifted, people started traveling again. With that increased demand for gasoline and kind of the return of the economy,”

As the number of COVID-19 cases increase, experts say it could again have an impact on fuel prices.

”There is some concern in the oil markets globally with the rise of the delta variant, and the rise in cases there. Investors are trying to figure out how that might impact travel as we move into the fall and winter months here, so there are a lot of variables right now,” said Chabarria.

If you’re looking for a few ways to save on gas, experts say to park in the shade, use your car’s air conditioner as little as possible, and make sure you keep your tires properly inflated. To check on gas prices in your area, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.