Springfield man convicted in 2019 murder case over argument on missing cell phone

Greene County Jail
Greene County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County jury has convicted a Springfield man in a 2019 murder case that stemmed from an argument over a missing cell phone.

Keeton Waring, 33, is accused of killing Jamie Carroll at a home on Feb. 21, 2019. Waring was found guilty of three felony counts, including second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting in an angry or threatening manner.

Police say an altercation started after Waring accused several people inside a home at 2050 North Johnston of stealing his cell phone. Police say Waring left, then returned to the home. Then during another argument, investigators say a witness saw Waring point a gun at someone else inside the home.

Police say Carroll stepped into front of the gun and began pushing the barrel back, pushing Waring into a bedroom. Investigators say that is when Waring shot Carroll.

Evidence presented at the trial suggested that Waring shot Carroll with a shotgun. The jury deliberated for more than four hours before returning its verdict.

As a prior and persistent felony offender, Waring could face a sentence of 10-30 years or life imprisonment for second-degree murder and other charges. A sentencing hearing is set for for October 27, 2021.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Joshua Harrel and Zachary McFarland. It was investigated by the Springfield Police Department.

