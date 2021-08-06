Advertisement

Springfield Police are looking for a missing man

Endangered Person Advisory
Kevin Doty Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
Kevin Doty Courtesy: Springfield Police Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man missing from the 1800 block of West Water Street.

Kevin Doty, 50, was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Doty is 6′, 225 lbs. with brown eyes, light complexion and he has a tattoo on his right forearm of a Texas star.

Doty left for a walk Thursday afternoon and didn’t return home. He recently had quadruple heart bypass and needs to take his medication.

If you see Doty, call 911 or Springfield Police at (417) 864-1810.

