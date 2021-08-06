Springfield Public Schools awarded $61,000 for teen mental health program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Foundation for Springfield Public Schools has awarded $61,000 to Springfield Public Schools for a teen mental health program

The money will allow all high schools sophomores, nearly 2,000 students, to participate in Teen Mental Health First Aid.

The in-person training program is designed for high school students to learn about mental illnesses, to help them identify and respond to friends who may be developing mental health problem or substance abuse, according to a news release.

“Teen Mental Health First Aid has been implemented within some of our high school buildings for the last two years. Now, we will be able to ensure all high schools are able to participate,” said Dr. Alison Roffers, Director of Counseling Services for Springfield Public Schools.

“Our students will have access to expanded health and mental health support services. We will have 15 social workers supporting our campuses in the district,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent.

The Director of Counseling Services for Springfield Public Schools expressed how helpful the resources will be, not only to the district’s counselors, but for the students.

“This program provides school counselors with more resources to help empower students to support not only their own mental health, but the mental health of those around them,” said Dr. Alison Roffers.

The SPS Superintendent expressed how grateful she is for the resources and the district’s goal.

“Our focus is to ensure that the 23,000 students that enter into our doors have what they need to be successful at the high school,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan.

