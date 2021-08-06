University of Missouri Medical Campus shows off powerful MRI scanner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The most Powerful MRI scanner in Missouri arrived at the University of Missouri-Columbia medical campus.

At nearly 25 tons, this MRI packs more than twice the imaging power of conventional machines. The new equipment will provide doctors and researchers more detailed images than ever before.

“The quality of a TV in 1985 versus ultra high definition TVs today,” said James Bertrand of the medical campus. “Right, the clarity and the resolution that you get today is unmatched for what you could see in 1985. That’s the difference between a 3-T magnet and a 7-T magnet.”

While that level of detail is not needed on every type of body scan, it is useful when looking at the brain and when watching for changes in patients with several neurological diseases and conditions affecting muscles and joints. What is now called the Next-Gen Precision Health building opens on the MU campus in late October.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.