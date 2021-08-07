6-year-old boy drowns in Elk River in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A six-year-old boy drowned Friday afternoon in the Elk River in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators did not identify the victim. MSHP says it happened around 2 p.m. Friday, nearly a mile and a half north of Noel, Missouri.

According to MSHP, the boy waded out into water and did not return to shore. He was recovered and sent to a Neosho hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has reported 14 drownings in 2021.

