6-year-old boy drowns in Elk River in McDonald County

(WSAW)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A six-year-old boy drowned Friday afternoon in the Elk River in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators did not identify the victim. MSHP says it happened around 2 p.m. Friday, nearly a mile and a half north of Noel, Missouri.

According to MSHP, the boy waded out into water and did not return to shore. He was recovered and sent to a Neosho hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has reported 14 drownings in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

