FEMA-supported medical team arrives to Cox South to help COVID-19 patients in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A medical team supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency has arrived to Cox South in Springfield to help the hospital treat COVID-19 patients.

The team includes physicians, nurse practitioners and paramedics from out-of-state, according to CoxHealth. These officials are expected to spend nearly a month in Springfield.

“They will be here for 30 days, and traveled from a variety of states to serve alongside our employees during this crisis period in our community,” said CoxHealth in a statement Friday.

CoxHealth began the month of August treating 187 COVID-19 patients across its sites, but hospitalizations have fluctuated over the past week.

According to CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards, hospitalizations dropped to 159 mid-week. As of Friday, CoxHealth sites are treating 176 COVID-19 patients.

CoxHealth update: 176 Covid+ inpatients. I regret to share that we have lost 27 more lives since last Friday.



Symptomatic positivity rate is 23%, an encouraging gradual reduction.



I am so grateful for our entire team who haven’t wavered in their commitment to serve. pic.twitter.com/7xFKepuPhk — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) August 6, 2021

Edwards said during a news conference last week that he projected CoxHealth’s numbers could stabilize as August moves along, but the health system is also prepared for a potential record of patients closer to 200.

The FEMA-supported medical team will help with various operations after Springfield agencies withdrew a request to the state last week for an alternate care site.

“I am so grateful for our entire team who haven’t wavered in their commitment to serve,” said Edwards via Twitter on Friday.

