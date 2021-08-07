Advertisement

Jack Flaherty tosses four innings in rehab start with Springfield

Jack Flaherty.
Jack Flaherty.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An oblique injury has sidelined St. Louis Cardinals’ ace Jack Flaherty for more than two months, but he’s one step closer to return after a rehab start Friday at Hammons Field.

Flaherty tossed four innings in a rehab start with the Springfield Cardinals, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits. The 25-year-old hurler did not allow a walk and was stretched out to 75 pitches.

The rehab start marks Flaherty’s first appearance in Springfield since 2017, when he ended up with a 7-2 record and a 1.64 ERA over 10 starts. Friday’s outing could be one of the final tuneups for Flaherty before returning to the St. Louis Cardinals amid a playoff push.

When Flaherty departed, the Springfield Cardinals were trailing 3-2.

Check back for more details.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine & Campbell
2 shot, involved in crash at Campbell and Sunshine
Arthur Zschintzsch
Update: Charges filed against man accused of abducting three children, spurring police chase
Courtesy: Mercy Emergency Medical Services
Mercy Springfield paramedic dies from Covid-19
COVID-19 ICU’s fill up with patients; Mercy Springfield reports 51% have died in July
Woman hit and killed by a car near Rogersville, Mo.

Latest News

Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation
Missouri man sets new record with 125-pound bighead carp
Frerichs with Flag
Family and friends watch as Courtney Frerichs wins silver medal in Tokyo
Courtney Frerichs, of the United States, competes in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final...
PICTURES: Nixa native Courtney Frerichs wins Silver in the 3000M Steeplechase
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jon Lester walks off the mound after giving up a home run...
Braves hammer Lester in Cardinals debut for victory