Jack Flaherty tosses four innings in rehab start with Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An oblique injury has sidelined St. Louis Cardinals’ ace Jack Flaherty for more than two months, but he’s one step closer to return after a rehab start Friday at Hammons Field.

Flaherty tossed four innings in a rehab start with the Springfield Cardinals, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits. The 25-year-old hurler did not allow a walk and was stretched out to 75 pitches.

The rehab start marks Flaherty’s first appearance in Springfield since 2017, when he ended up with a 7-2 record and a 1.64 ERA over 10 starts. Friday’s outing could be one of the final tuneups for Flaherty before returning to the St. Louis Cardinals amid a playoff push.

When Flaherty departed, the Springfield Cardinals were trailing 3-2.

