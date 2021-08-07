Advertisement

KY3 FLASHBACK: Historic flooding along Gasconade River hits Phelps County in August 2013

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JEROME, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday marks eight years since historic flooding that led to the Gasconade River cresting at 31.8 feet across south-central Missouri.

This round of flooding caused parts of I-44 to be shutdown in Phelps County near the town of Jerome. Flooding from the confluence of the Gasconade River and Little Piney Creek led to a 14-mile stretch of Interstate 44 closing down, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

During the height of the flooding, MoDOT estimated that the river was raising one inch every 10 minutes on the interstate. The flooding produced the fourth-highest crest recorded in history, according to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District.

A similar stretch of I-44 also closed in December 2015 around the Gasconade River due to flooding.

