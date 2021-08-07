Mandatory vaccine policies: If employees refuse, they risk losing their job and access to unemployment benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As more businesses require COVID-19 vaccinations, many employees are wondering what happens if they refuse to get the vaccine.

Attorney Gregg Groves says if an employee quits because they refuse to follow a company policy, they aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits.

”Unemployment, at least here in Missouri, is based on the fact that you can get unemployment if you quit through no fault of your own,” Groves says.

Groves says the equal employment opportunity commission has already addressed if businesses can require their workers to get vaccinated. The EEOC says they can.

“You can’t discriminate against people based on race, age, gender,” Groves says. “They also say you have to be concerned about making accommodations for people that may have a disability or a religious reason that they may not want to get the vaccine.”

However, Groves says you must be able to prove that to be exempt.

“People can say, ‘Look, I have never obtained a vaccine,’” Groves says. “‘I won’t get my kids vaccinated because I’m against it on religious grounds and you can go search my medical records. It’ll show my kids have not been vaccinated.’ That’s going to be more proof that they have a true religious belief because there has to be a true religious belief.”

Outside of those two situations, Groves says if it is mandated, an employee must get the vaccine or risk losing their job. By choosing not to follow the rules of the company, that person then has no right to unemployment benefits.

“If the employer has a regular policy and they go to the employees and say, ‘Here’s our policy and you need to follow it,’ and the employee chooses not to follow that policy, it’s basically insubordination. The employer has every right to terminate that employee,” Groves says.

Groves doesn’t expect many lawsuits to be filed in the area. Groves says most lawyers know they wouldn’t win in court.

“I’ve had a number of calls and I haven’t seen anybody else take them and I haven’t taken them for that very reason,” Groves says.

When it comes to colleges and universities requiring vaccines, Groves says they are also allowed to deny students from coming to school there if they refuse to get vaccinated.

“The court made it very clear,” Groves says. “You don’t have to go to school here. You can go somewhere else.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

