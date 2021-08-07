Monett man, Stockton woman among three arrested in Missouri sex trafficking investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announces three arrests in a sex trafficking investigation from earlier this week, including a Monett man and a Stockton woman.

Crimes range from sexual trafficking of a child, promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography, according the MSHP. Investigators announced the following arrests:

Anthony L. Arndt, 34, of Monett, Missouri

Lorrie Pace, 53, of Stockton, Missouri

Andrew M. Henry, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri

The arrests happened between August 4-5. Investigators say the arrests were not related, but each are the result of lengthy investigations conducted by MSHP investigation teams.

Anthony L. Arndt was arrested on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Barry County. Investigators executed a search warrant at Arndt’s home on County Road, in Monett. While investigating, authorities seized child pornography and computer equipment.

The Barry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has formally charged Arndt with one count of promoting child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography. Arndt is being held at the Barry County Jail with a bond of $1 million.

Lorrie Pace was arrested on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Cedar County. Investigators executed a search warrant at Pace’s residence on East 1658 Road in Stockton. While investigating, authorities seized child pornography and computer equipment.

The Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has formally charged Pace with one count of promoting child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography. Pace was sent to the Cedar County Jail with a bond of $25,000.00.

Andrew M. Henry was arrested on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. Investigators contacted Henry at his residence on Northeast Antioch Road in Kansas City. While investigating, authorities located child pornography on Henry’s cell phone.

Henry was arrested for sexual trafficking of a child, promoting child pornography, and possession of child pornography. He was sent to the Clay County Jail and placed on 24-hour hold, and MSHP is handling the investigation.

In 2021, the MSHP Digital Forensics Investigative Unit has executed 70 search warrants, made 16 arrests, and contacted seven live victims.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

