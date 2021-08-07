Advertisement

Police investigate crash in west Springfield; one in critical condition

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a crash Friday evening in the city’s west side.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a crash Friday evening in the city’s west side.

Police responded to a home near the intersection North Warren Avenue and West Olive Street near the Study Alternative Center. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say a truck struck a car, and one driver involved in the crash is in critical condition.

Police say the truck driver suffered a medical emergency and smashed into the car. Police say that driver-- had tried to get out of the way, but could not. A passenger in the car suffered less serious injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

