SGCHD: Half of eligible Greene County residents now partially-vaccine, 43% fully vaccinated against COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than half of Greene County residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine are now partially-vaccinated, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Health leaders also report nearly 43% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

In the last three weeks, health leaders report more than 10,000 Greene County residents received their first dose of vaccine, which is the highest number since April. More than 7,000 residents have been fully vaccinated in that same time frame.

Individuals are considered partially vaccinated after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine such as Pfizer and Moderna, while someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The latest jump in vaccinations comes after weeks of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Springfield region. CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield are treating a combined 321 COVID-19 patients, but health officials Steve Edwards and Erik Frederick say via Twitter that admissions for their health systems have been flattening in recent weeks.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported more than 39,000 COVID-19 cases and 519 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Around 4,000 of the county’s total cases are considered active, according to public health data.

Health leaders have announced the following upcoming vaccine clinics from August 9-15:

Monday, August 9

Dream Center (SGCHD) -- 829 W Atlantic St from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

James River Church West (JVCHC) -- 3953 W Farm Rd 168 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Tuesday, August 10

James River Church North (JVCHC) -- 3225 N Farm Rd 123 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Central Assembly of God (SGCHD) -- 1301 N Boonville from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Wednesday, August 11

James River Church South (JVCHC) -- 6100 N 19th St, Ozark from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Springfield Fire Station #1 (SGCHD) -- 720 E Grand St from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Thursday, August 12

Logan-Rogersville Middle School (SGCHD) -- 8225 E Farm Rd 174, Rogersville from 12-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Friday, August 13

Springfield Fire Station #5 (SGCHD) -- 2750 W Kearney St from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Saturday, August 14

Pennington’s Grocery (JVCHC) -- 112 E Boone St, Ash Grove from 11 a.m.-1p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Battlefield City Hall (JVCHC) – 5434 S. Tower Dr, Battlefield from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.