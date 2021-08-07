Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Library District to waive overdue fines for those who show proof of vaccination

(WHSV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Library District announced Wednesday it would waive overdue fines for people who show proof of vaccination.

The district says, between now and October 31, you can show your vaccination card at the service desk if you have overdue fines to have them waived.

This does not apply for lost or damaged items, according to the district.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 ICU’s fill up with patients; Mercy Springfield reports 51% have died in July
Sunshine & Campbell
2 shot, involved in crash at Campbell and Sunshine
Lonnie Williams/Christian County Jail
Judge sentences Springfield man to 100+ years in prison in death of teenager
An eyewitness to what's believed to be a shooting-related accident at Campbell and Sunshine in...
Eyewitness recounts ‘bizarre’ crash at Sunshine-Campbell that involved two shooting victims
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a crash Friday evening in the city’s west...
Police investigate crash in west Springfield; one in critical condition

Latest News

Late day storms in the Ozarks Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some late day storms possible on Sunday
Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Arkansas man, 24, arrested in stabbing death of mother
This May 21, 2021 photo shows the Apple logo displayed on a Mac Pro desktop computer in New...
Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Former state Sen. Ed Emery, who was running for an open congressional seat in central Missouri,...
Missouri GOP congressional candidate Ed Emery dies at 71