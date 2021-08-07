Springfield-Greene County Library District to waive overdue fines for those who show proof of vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Library District announced Wednesday it would waive overdue fines for people who show proof of vaccination.

The district says, between now and October 31, you can show your vaccination card at the service desk if you have overdue fines to have them waived.

This does not apply for lost or damaged items, according to the district.

