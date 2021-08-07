Vaccination event held at Springfield cultural center, reaching out to several community members

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department continues to host several vaccination events.

One of those events Friday was held at a cultural center, Acompañarte Centro Cultural, with the goal to reach as many community members as possible. The cultural center is a nonprofit for the arts.

Manuel Benavides, the President of Acompañarte, said they celebrate all arts.

“We work in mosaics, stain glass, fusion glass, painting, dancing, music, everything,” said Benavides.

But on Friday, it was outfitted as a vaccination clinic.

“It’s very important for the people to get the vaccine,” said Benavides. “We see the news. It’s terrible what’s happening in Springfield, and around the country too.”

People who received the vaccine said finding the time to get the shot was worth it.

“It’s just quick and fast. I was like nervous, but I feel okay,” said Xiomara Valles.

“If it keeps me from dying at 26, then it’s done its job,” said Clayton Denevan. “If we can keep each other alive and get through this, we can get back to normal.”

Staff said they want to have more vaccination events in the future. Leaders are partnering with churches and other cultural centers in the area to get people vaccinated.

A pastor at one of those local churches, Sacred Heart Church, said he doesn’t want to see anymore deaths.

“I don’t want to do another funeral. I don’t want this to be the reason someone has to sit with someone at their bedside, I’ll do them,” said Ray Smith. “But I don’t want too and I would say this is just a way for us to take care of one another.”

And staff say anyone is invited so we can beat this together.

“Our cultural center is open for everything. It’s very important to collaborate with all the people to participate in this,” said Benavides.

