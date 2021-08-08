Advertisement

AP source: Missouri hiring Reed-Francois from UNLV as AD

In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, the Mizzou logo is seen on a scoreboard over Memorial...
In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, the Mizzou logo is seen on a scoreboard over Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Tennessee in Columbia, Mo. The NCAA has sanctioned Missouri's football, baseball and softball programs on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, after an investigation revealed academic misconduct involving a tutor who completed coursework for athletes. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Missouri is hiring UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois to be its next AD.

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the school is expected to make the move official soon. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an announcement was being finalized.

Reed-Francois, who has been AD at UNLV since 2017, will replace Jim Sterk, who stepped down two weeks ago.

She will become the second woman hired as an athletic director in the Southeastern Conference and the first at one of the league’s 13 public schools. Candice Storey Lee was named AD at Vanderbilt, the SEC’s lone private school, last year.

Reed-Francois previously worked at Virginia Tech, where she oversaw day-to-day operations of the football program and at Tennessee, where she was the first woman to be the lead administrator of an SEC men’s basketball program.

During her time at UNLV, the school opened a $35 million football complex and negotiated a deal to for the Rebels’ football program to play its home games at Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former rower at UCLA has also worked at Cincinnati, Fresno State, San Jose State and California.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

