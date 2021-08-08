Advertisement

Arkansas Dept. of Health: Nine of 10 active cases in Boone County not fully vaccinated

(Governor Mike Parson/Twitter)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Nearly nine of every 10 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, Arkansas, are among individuals who are not fully vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Harrison, Arkansas city leaders announced there were 356 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County as of August 4. Among them, 318 of the active cases (89.3%) are not fully vaccinated, according to the department of health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Arkansas hard in recent weeks. The state reported five straight days with at least 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, including a week-high of 3,037 new cases Friday.

