Arkansas Dept. of Health: Nine of 10 active cases in Boone County not fully vaccinated

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Nearly nine of every 10 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, Arkansas, are among individuals who are not fully vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Harrison, Arkansas city leaders announced there were 356 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County as of August 4. Among them, 318 of the active cases (89.3%) are not fully vaccinated, according to the department of health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Arkansas hard in recent weeks. The state reported five straight days with at least 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, including a week-high of 3,037 new cases Friday.

