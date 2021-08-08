City of Salem, Mo. will begin new electric bill shut-off policy Monday

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - Utility customers in the city of Salem may soon be without power. City officials will begin disconnecting service for non-payment starting Monday.

KY3 News for almost two years has covered utility billing concerns from customers after a major system upgrade in 2019. The city spent $1.4 million to replace roughly 4,700 water and electric meters across town.

Many customers blame this switch for billing errors. Many received invoices for more than a few thousand dollars. The disconnect policy will not affect customers who have made payment arrangements.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.