City of Salem, Mo. will begin new electric bill shut-off policy Monday

Salem, Mo. utility concerns
Salem, Mo. utility concerns(Michael Van Schoik)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - Utility customers in the city of Salem may soon be without power. City officials will begin disconnecting service for non-payment starting Monday.

KY3 News for almost two years has covered utility billing concerns from customers after a major system upgrade in 2019. The city spent $1.4 million to replace roughly 4,700 water and electric meters across town.

Many customers blame this switch for billing errors. Many received invoices for more than a few thousand dollars. The disconnect policy will not affect customers who have made payment arrangements.

