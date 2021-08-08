Advertisement

Crash causes early morning power outage for more than 400 people in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An early Sunday morning crash in northern Springfield caused more than 400 people to lose power.

According to Ozarks Traffic, the crash happened on Kearney, across the street from Baptist Bible College. Around 6:40 a.m., a driver hit a utility pole, knocking out power for hundreds of people. City Utility workers say it could take up to eight hours to fix the damage and replace the damaged pole.

Power began getting restored around 9 a.m., with some customers expected to have power restored later in the day after the pole is replaced.

Utility workers could not tell us about the details of the crash, but Ozarks Traffic listed the incident as an injury accident.

