‘End of Watch Ride to Remember’ honors fallen SPD officer Chris Walsh

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - ‘End of Watch Ride to Remember’ is a group of motorcycle riders from the State of Washington that travels across the country to honor fallen officers.

This year’s ride started May 28 and lasts until August 19. During the timeframe, six riders travel 22,300-plus miles across the country visiting cities and police departments to honor the men and woman of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service. The event to honor Christopher Walsh took place on Sunday. And not only was he honored, but many other fallen officers were remembered along with family members.

Officer Walsh died in the line of duty while responding to a mass shooting at a gas station on East Chestnut Expressway in March of 2020. Before Walsh’s death, it was nearly 90 years since a Springfield Police Department officer died while during the call of duty.

Officer Walsh was a husband, father, veteran, Glendale High School and Ozarks Technical College graduate. He was laid to rest with honors.

“We are here today to honor one of your officers that was killed in the line of duty in 2020 and letting the department and family know he will never be forgotten,” Jagrut Shah founder and chairman beyond the call of duty end of watch ride to remember.

Shah says this summer, the group is honoring 29 men and woman killed in the line of duty.

“It is really important that we do not allow the departments to forget that they have a loss that is felt across the nation and more importantly letting the survivors know that their loved ones are not going to be forgotten and we will continue to honor them,” said Shah.

The Springfield Police Department Chief expressed how honored his officers were for the support from the group.

“Officer Chris Walsh was killed in the line of duty here in Springfield last March and we honor Chris everyday,” said Springfield Police Department Chief Paul Williams. “We honor him in the department everyday, but it is absolutely heartwarming to see a group not just outside the community, but outside the state coming to honor Chris.”

The organization travels with a trailer picturing each fallen officer and their name.

“It is sorrowful, I do not wanna see anyone’s name or picture up there,” said Chief Williams. “We have not had that kind of a tragic incident out here in a very long time and I hope that is the last time. To see him up there and knowing the beyond the call of duty folks are showing his face and people are seeing and recognizing his sacrifices is heartwarming.”

