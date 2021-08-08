Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for eastern Ozarks

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the eastern-half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts through 8 p.m. It covers these counties:

  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

A line of strong storms is moving west to east in the Ozarks. The main threat of these storms include strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

Download the KY3 Weather App for Apple products for up-to-the-minute information on storms.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download the KY3 Weather App for Apple products for up-to-the-minute information on storms.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Monett man, Stockton woman among three arrested in Missouri sex trafficking investigation
The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with finding Katrina Taylor.
Ozark, Mo. police searching for missing woman
Strong storms possible later.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday storm chances
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Mandatory vaccine policies: If employees refuse, they risk losing their job and access to unemployment benefits

Latest News

Crash caused power outage for more than 400 people in Springfield Sunday morning.
Crash causes early morning power outage for more than 400 people in Springfield
Strong storms possible later.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday storm chances
Vandals recently targeted the Evergreen Cemetery in Republic, leaving community members in shock.
Republic, Mo. community shocked after local cemetery struck by vandals
Shoot Like A Girl Event held in Springfield