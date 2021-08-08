FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for eastern Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the eastern-half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts through 8 p.m. It covers these counties:

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

A line of strong storms is moving west to east in the Ozarks. The main threat of these storms include strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

Download the KY3 Weather App for Apple products for up-to-the-minute information on storms.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

