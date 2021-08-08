Advertisement

Nick Plummer sets Springfield Cardinals record, reaching base for 33rd straight game

History made Saturday night at Hammons Field as outfielder Nick Plummer reaches base for his...
History made Saturday night at Hammons Field as outfielder Nick Plummer reaches base for his 33rd straight game to break a Springfield Cardinals record.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - History made Saturday night at Hammons Field as outfielder Nick Plummer reaches base for his 33rd straight game to break a Springfield Cardinals record.

Plummer needed all the way until the final strike of his final at-bat Saturday to set the record. With two strikes and two outs in the ninth inning, he launched a ball to the right-center warning track and ended up with a double.

Plummer reached base for the 33rd straight game, breaking a record previously held by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman. As a former first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals, Plummer is hitting .305 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI for Springfield this season.

The Springfield Cardinals fall to the Tulsa Drillers by a score of 7-5 on Saturday, wrapping up a 12-game homestand Sunday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 ICU’s fill up with patients; Mercy Springfield reports 51% have died in July
Sunshine & Campbell
2 shot, involved in crash at Campbell and Sunshine
Lonnie Williams/Christian County Jail
Judge sentences Springfield man to 100+ years in prison in death of teenager
An eyewitness to what's believed to be a shooting-related accident at Campbell and Sunshine in...
Eyewitness recounts ‘bizarre’ crash at Sunshine-Campbell that involved two shooting victims
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a crash Friday evening in the city’s west...
Police investigate crash in west Springfield; one in critical condition

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina smiles while looking toward Kansas City Royals...
Arenado, Carpenter, Molina lead Cards past Royals 5-2
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid talk during the...
After two Super Bowl runs, Chiefs enjoy rest for mind, body
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt follows through on an RBI-single in the fifth inning of a...
O’Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2
Jack Flaherty.
Jack Flaherty tosses four innings in rehab start with Springfield