Nick Plummer sets Springfield Cardinals record, reaching base for 33rd straight game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - History made Saturday night at Hammons Field as outfielder Nick Plummer reaches base for his 33rd straight game to break a Springfield Cardinals record.

Plummer needed all the way until the final strike of his final at-bat Saturday to set the record. With two strikes and two outs in the ninth inning, he launched a ball to the right-center warning track and ended up with a double.

Down to his last strike, here's how @nplum11 passed Tommy Edman for the longest on-base streak (33 games) in #SGFCards history! 😤 pic.twitter.com/SKWSLWEjq2 — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 8, 2021

Plummer reached base for the 33rd straight game, breaking a record previously held by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman. As a former first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals, Plummer is hitting .305 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI for Springfield this season.

The Springfield Cardinals fall to the Tulsa Drillers by a score of 7-5 on Saturday, wrapping up a 12-game homestand Sunday.

