Ozark, Mo. police searching for missing woman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with finding a missing woman.
Katrina Taylor, 33, was reported missing Friday. She was last seen at a Casey’s General Store at 1950 W. Jackson St.
Police say Taylor was wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and a camouflage hat. She is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, according to the Ozark Police Department.
If you have any information, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.
