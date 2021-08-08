Ozark, Mo. police searching for missing woman

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with finding a missing woman.

Katrina Taylor, 33, was reported missing Friday. She was last seen at a Casey’s General Store at 1950 W. Jackson St.

Police say Taylor was wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and a camouflage hat. She is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, according to the Ozark Police Department.

If you have any information, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

