Polk County teenager dies in crash Sunday morning

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a teenager in Polk County.

Investigators say the one-vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. near Polk, northeast of Bolivar. Zachary T. Grenier, 19, of Bolivar died in the crash.

Investigators say Grenier drove off the road, striking a tree. He died at the scene of the crash.

