Republic, Mo. community shocked after local cemetery struck by vandals

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals recently targeted the Evergreen Cemetery in Republic, leaving community members in shock.

On Thursday, August 5, one local posted to Facebook, “Was driving through Evergreen and saw this. It has already been reported. What in the world!?!? Keep an eye on things if you have a loved one buried here.”

A slur was written across one tombstone, but according to the post, it has been cleaned off.

One local woman tells KY3 she rushed to Evergreen Cemetery after seeing the post to make sure her loved ones’ graves were not defaced.

“Evergreen Cemetery means a lot to me,” said Carol Booher. “My husband wanted to be buried here because it is across the street from the ball field where our grand kids played, so he could watch in spirit. As soon as I heard of the vandalism, I rushed to see if any of our stones were hit.”

Booher says people have stolen sentimental items off of her husband and daughters graves multiple times.

“They stole nice items that were not even that expensive off of their graves, like pigs and frogs. Something that was special to my husband and daughter within our family,” said Booher.

Carol Booher shared many of her friends and neighbors have also been victim to theft.

“One grave down, from where my husband is laid to rest, was hit. Her grave had a very beautiful five-foot tall column and things, and people just knocked off all of her stuff. It makes me so sad,” said Booher.

Booher told KY3 she hopes the Republic Police Department will patrol the area more and that vandals will be caught and held accountable.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.