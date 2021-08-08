Advertisement

Shoot Like A Girl event comes to Springfield, teaching firearms safety to women

By Liam Garrity
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Shoot Like A Girl is an organization focused on empowering women in firearms through training with simulated handguns and rifles that have the same kick as a real gun.

The organization paid a visit Saturday to Springfield. Women and their families had a chance to learn about gun safety at the Bass Pro Shops headquarters.

“Exciting and invigorating, and challenging, and something I never expect I was doing,” said participant Kelly Mapes. “At first I was super nervous. It’s a powerful thing. It’s something that we don’t usually get to try or do very often,”

“We’ve had a lot of excitement,” said Shoot Like A Girl Chief of Staff, Christa Forrester.

The president and founder of the organization, Karen Butler, said it’s the trust they love to see.

“They’re walking out with the confidence that comes from shooting sports,” said Butler. “We show them techniques that we use to make those tasks very simple for women. And then we watch them and they come in and they’re a little apprehensive, and they leave and they have smiles on their faces.”

The organization brings in military-grade training equipment with certified trainers around the country to teach women and their families how to safely use firearms.

They had simulated rifles and hang guns or a real bow and arrow.

But at the end of the day, it’s all about building up women and trying something new.

“These women are amazing. I had no idea. It was very intimidating to walk up to a tent where it says ‘shoot like a girl.’ It was amazing,” said Mapes.

The event continues Sunday at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff say anyone can come and learn, but must be at least 16 years old.

