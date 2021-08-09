Advertisement

Back-to-School: El Dorado Springs church hosts backpack fair

More than 100 students attended the fair at the First Baptist Church.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A church in El Dorado Springs hosted a backpack fair Monday as the new school nears.

More than 100 students attended the fair at the First Baptist Church. The students received haircuts, hearing and eye screening, school supplies, shoes, backpacks and a lunch at no cost. 

School starts in the district August 25.

