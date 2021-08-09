Back-to-School: El Dorado Springs church hosts backpack fair

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A church in El Dorado Springs hosted a backpack fair Monday as the new school nears.

More than 100 students attended the fair at the First Baptist Church. The students received haircuts, hearing and eye screening, school supplies, shoes, backpacks and a lunch at no cost.

School starts in the district August 25.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.