City of Lebanon rolls out new police recruiting program, other counties also see the shortage in officers.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Lebanon rolled out a new incentive program in order to get more people to join the department.

The police recruiting program would pay for someone to go through the academy in exchange for signing a three year contract with the Lebanon Police Department.

“We started a police recruit program for anyone who is either interested in becoming a police officer or already in the police academy,” said Kathy Milliken, the Human Resources Director for the city of Lebanon.

Milliken said this program is geared towards candidates thinking about joining the academy or already in the academy.

”We’re hoping for those folks, who may or may not think that the academy may be a barrier, that we’re removing those barriers, to get them into law enforcement and giving them a leg up,” said Milliken.

“If they’re willing to sign a three year commitment with us after they graduate from the Academy, we hire them as a police officer, and while they’re attending training, will pay 100% of their academy fees,” said Milliken.

The Lebanon Police Chief Bryan Arnold said even though he is short some officers, this is not stopping them from doing their jobs,” said Chief Arnold.

“They’re working some overtime hours, but they’re able to keep up with their duties right now,” said Arnold.

Nearly 70 miles away, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing the same shortage.

”We’re down 10,” said Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. “Now with two on an injury list., so eight full-time and then to that, hopefully, we’ll be able to come back to it sometime in the near future.”

He said eight might not sound bad, but it is.

”Considering that’s over half of my office, it’s it’s a bigger crisis than the bigger agencies with bigger numbers,” said Sheriff Knox.

Sheriff Knox said a lot of times it comes down to money and the need to pay officers more for the job they do.

