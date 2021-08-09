City may seek money to address homelessness in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield City Council will be asked Monday night to approve money to combat homelessness. Senior planner Bob Atchley said the Community Development Block Grant would come from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The city could apply for $2 million.

The money would provide community facilities and help non-profits that serve the homeless.

”Homelessness has been identified by the public as an issue,” said Atchley. We’ve heard from the public on a number of occasions that homelessness is an issue and so it is something that the city is really taking seriously and trying to resolve or find a solution for.”

Atchley says they’re seeking proposals for construction, rehabilitation or the purchase of a transitional housing facility. Along with public services that will serve the homeless including non-profits.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided the money to the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The economic department will choose communities throughout the state to receive the money.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.