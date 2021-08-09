Advertisement

Driver seriously hurt in a fiery crash near Springfield, Mo.

Fiery crash on Missouri 413
Fiery crash on Missouri 413(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A driver is in the hospital after a fiery crash Monday morning.

The highway patrol was called to the crash just after 2:00 a.m. on Missouri 413 near Farm Road 123.

Troopers say the 23-year-old driver from Springfield ran off the highway, his car hit a culvert, overturned and then caught on fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with finding Katrina Taylor.
Ozark, Mo. police searching for missing woman
The heat index will be over 100° each of the next several days.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat returns
(AP)
Polk County teenager dies in crash Sunday morning
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for eastern Ozarks
Vandals recently targeted the Evergreen Cemetery in Republic, leaving community members in shock.
Republic, Mo. community shocked after local cemetery struck by vandals

Latest News

At least one Springfield Councilman wants directives to combat COVID-19 to come from local, not...
Springfield City Council could consider a bill that encourages getting the COVID-19 vaccine
The heat index will be over 100° each of the next several days.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat returns
Summer heat returns this week
Federal funding to help end youth homelessness is being proposed at tonight's Springfield City...
Council may seek money to address homelessness in Springfield