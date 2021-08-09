Driver seriously hurt in a fiery crash near Springfield, Mo.
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A driver is in the hospital after a fiery crash Monday morning.
The highway patrol was called to the crash just after 2:00 a.m. on Missouri 413 near Farm Road 123.
Troopers say the 23-year-old driver from Springfield ran off the highway, his car hit a culvert, overturned and then caught on fire.
