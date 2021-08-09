Driver seriously hurt in a fiery crash near Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A driver is in the hospital after a fiery crash Monday morning.

The highway patrol was called to the crash just after 2:00 a.m. on Missouri 413 near Farm Road 123.

Troopers say the 23-year-old driver from Springfield ran off the highway, his car hit a culvert, overturned and then caught on fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.